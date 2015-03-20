2 women convicted of raising money online for Al-Shabab
By MATTHEW BARAKAT | Associated Press | Published: October 25, 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Two women who helped raise several thousand dollars for the Somali militant group Al-Shabab have been convicted of providing support to a terrorist organization.
Federal judge Anthony Trenga found the women — Hinda Osman Dhirane, of Kent, Washington, and Muna Osman Jama of Reston — guilty on most of the charges they faced at a hearing Tuesday in Alexandria.
The women waived their right to a jury trial.
Prosecutors say the women used an online chat room to round up small contributions on behalf of Al-Shabab.
The women did not deny they were al-Shabab supporters. But they argued that the money they raised didn't go directly to Al-Shabab.
The women could face sentences of 15 years or more when they are sentenced in January.
