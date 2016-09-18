2 destroyers to be named for Medal of Honor recipients

OXFORD, Miss. — Navy Secretary Ray Mabus says two destroyers will be named for Marines who received the Medal of Honor for actions during World War II.

He said Saturday in Oxford that the ships will be the first named for Jack H. Lucas and Louis H. Wilson Jr.

Lucas was a 17-year-old private when he got on top of on one grenade and pulled another under his body in a trench during the Battle of Iwo Jima. He was injured and saved three other Marines from injury. Lucas was the youngest World War II service member to receive the Medal of Honor.

As a captain, Wilson commanded a company that destroyed a larger attacking force during the Battle of Guam. He became a general and the Marine Corps' 26th commandant.

