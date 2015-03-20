1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley holds change of command ceremony

A Change of Command Ceremony took place Tuesday morning, where Maj. Gen. Joe M. Martin assumed command of the post and was formally welcomed to Fort Riley.

The relief of former Fort Riley Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Wayne W. Grigsby Jr. from command was swift and unexpected, but Fort Riley is now officially under the command of Maj. Gen. Joe M. Martin.

During the ceremony, he spoke to those gathered and participated in the Casing of the Colors.

Though command of the post has officially passed to him, Martin doesn’t have plans to make any major changes at the moment, it would seem.

During the ceremony, he informed those listening, “all policies and procedures remain in effect until further notice.”

Lt. Gen. Sean B. McFarland, Commanding General of Fort Hood where Martin served in the past as a Battalion Operations Officer, Brigade Operations Officer, and Aide to the III Corps. Commanding General, spoke during the ceremony.

Martin is familiar with the post, having been “born and raised here,” and stationed there twice before. He considers himself a Big Red One soldier.

Martin commanded Company B from the 1st Infantry Division during Operation Desert Storm and the 2nd Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division, with which he deployed to Kuwait during his time in the region.

These are only a few of Martin’s numerous accomplishments.

While he and his family were called to Fort Riley on short notice, he views his new position as an opportunity.

“It was unexpected but it is absolutely welcome, not just for me but for the entire Martin family,” he said. “... It’s great to be back in the Flint Hills community, and I’m not just saying that.”

Martin and his wife, Leann, have a son and a daughter — Kylie and Joey.

He has taken Grigsby’s place in more ways than one — he will deploy shortly to Iraq with other 1st Infantry Division soldiers, leaving second-in-command Brig. Gen. Pat Frank in his place.

“We will be a part of a 19-country coalition that will help the Iraqis beat Isis,” Martin said.

The new Commanding General will also find himself aiding in celebrations for the post’s 100th Anniversary.

