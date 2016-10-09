US diplomat says world not intimidated by N. Korean provocations

PANMUNJOM, South Korea — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations urged North Korea not to make any more provocations, insisting the world “will not be intimidated” by the regime’s actions.

Samantha Power made the remarks Saturday after arriving on her first visit to the Korean peninsula since becoming the U.N. ambassador in 2013. On Sunday, she met with North Korean defectors and toured the world’s most fortified border, then was to hold a news conference with South Korea’s prime minister.

Her visit came as tensions have been rising on the peninsula over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. North Korea has carried out two nuclear tests this year, most recently last month, along with a series of missile launches that have tested a variety of capabilities.

“Now we are looking to see what more can be done because of course another test was carried out at the beginning of September. This must stop. We are not intimidated by the action of the government of North Korea,” Power told reporters after arriving at the airport, according to the Yonhap news agency.

There has been speculation that the North is gearing up for another nuclear or missile test in connection with Monday’s anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party. Recent satellite photos have shown activity at all three tunnels at the North’s underground test site.

Power was in the region to “reaffirm the United States’ ironclad commitment to the security” of allies South Korea and Japan. She also was to meet with senior officials to discuss efforts to slap new sanctions and other measures on the North just over a month after it staged its fifth nuclear test since 2006, and the second this year.

On Sunday she met with North Korean defectors at a government resettlement center in a bid to highlight human rights abuses by North Korea.

Then she flew in a Blackhawk helicopter to the Demilitarized Zone, where she toured the Joint Security Area and the peace village of Panmunjom.

She also ate lunch with U.S. and South Korean soldiers who are stationed in the DMZ at their dining facility.

She looked across the blue buildings that straddle demarcation line. One North Korean soldier stood guard outside the conference room on that side of the border. Then she visited the Military Armistice Commission’s conference room.

She was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, chief of staff for U.S. Forces Korea, and Col. Lee Sung-joon, secretary of the U.N. Command Military Armistice Commission.

