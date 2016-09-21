US deploys supersonic bomber to S.Korea in warning to the North

SEOUL, South Korea — The United States sent two supersonic bombers to South Korea on Wednesday, the second such aerial show of force since the North conducted its most powerful nuclear test earlier this month.

The pair of Air Force B-1B Lancers flew over Osan Air Base, about 40 miles south of Seoul, a day after North Korea claimed it successfully tested a powerful new rocket engine that could launch satellites. One of the bombers landed at the base, although U.S. Forces Korea declined to say how long it would stay.

The North conducted its fifth underground atomic blast on Sept. 9, ignoring international condemnation and sanctions imposed after the previous nuclear test in January. Those, combined with an uptick in missile tests this year, have raised fears that Pyongyang is making faster-than-expected progress toward its stated goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the U.S. mainland.

The bomber deployments are “just the first steps” in further strengthening the alliance with South Korea, USFK said in a statement. It did not provide more details, and military officials did not immediately respond to a question about how long the bomber would stay.

Lt. Gen. Thomas W. Bergeson, 7th Air Force commander, said the deployment was aimed at showing that the U.S. has an unshakable commitment to defending South Korea.

“What we are showing today is just one tool we have to choose from a wide array of options,” Bergeson was quoted as saying in the USFK statement. “The alliance grows stronger every day, and we remain prepared to defend and to preserve the security of the Korean Peninsula and the region.”

The peninsula faces a “grave security crisis” because of the North’s defiance, said Lt. Gen. Lee Wang-keun, South Korea’s air force operations commander.

“Should the enemy provoke us once again, the Combined Air Forces will respond and eliminate their will and capability to fight,” he said.

The U.S. also sent two of the bombers, each accompanied by four South Korean and U.S. fighter jets, in a flyover of Osan four days after the most recent nuclear test. North Korea called that a bluff and said such actions were pushing tensions to the “point of explosion.”

The four-engine supersonic jet, which is based at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, was originally designed for nuclear capabilities but switched to an exclusively conventional combat role in the mid-1990s, according to Boeing’s website.

Some 28,500 U.S. servicemembers are stationed in the South as the peninsula remains technically at war after the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.



