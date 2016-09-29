US Army sergeant first class promotion list for FY 2016

The U.S. Army has released a list of staff sergeants who have been selected for promotion to the rank of sergeant first class for Fiscal Year 2016.

According to statistics provided by the Army and grouped by command location, a total of 29,020 staff sergeants were considered for promotion and 8,948, or 30.8 percent, were selected. FORSCOM led the way with 2,774 of 10,715 candidates selected, or 25.9 percent.

Click here to open the PDF document. (Please note that this is a large file.)