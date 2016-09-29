US Army sergeant first class promotion list for FY 2016
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 29, 2016
The U.S. Army has released a list of staff sergeants who have been selected for promotion to the rank of sergeant first class for Fiscal Year 2016.
According to statistics provided by the Army and grouped by command location, a total of 29,020 staff sergeants were considered for promotion and 8,948, or 30.8 percent, were selected. FORSCOM led the way with 2,774 of 10,715 candidates selected, or 25.9 percent.
Click here to open the PDF document. (Please note that this is a large file.)
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
From petty cases to tragic, Afghanistan's attorney general pushes justice for ordinary citizens
Minister: Japan to increase activities in South China Sea
Eisenhower sailor's surprise birth on deployment was rare, but it wasn't a first
Expanding program confronts needs of military children
Should retired US military leaders be sounding off on politics?
Some survivors of the fallen are shorted on Pentagon benefits