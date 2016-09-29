Quantcast

US Army Reserve and Active Guard sergeant first class promotion list for FY 2016

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 29, 2016

The U.S. Army has released a list of Army Reserve and Active Guard staff sergeants who have been selected for promotion to the rank of sergeant first class for Fiscal Year 2016

Click here to open the PDF document. (Please note that this is a large file.)
 

