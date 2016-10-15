‘The Rock’ to host music-comedy extravaganza for troops in Hawaii

“The Rock” is bringing rock to the troops in Hawaii. And comedy.

Hollywood box-office giant Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is hosting the musical likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tenacious D, Flo Rida and Nick Jonas at “Rock the Troops” Oct. 22 on the flight line of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu.

Among the comedians slated to perform are Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and Terry Crews.

The event is free and open to military personnel and Department of Defense cardholders, with gates opening at 3 p.m.

Sponsored guests of DOD cardholders are authorized to enter with a valid special event pass.

Strict security will be in place. Not allowed are coolers, tents, outside food and beverages, glass bottles, recording devices (other than cell phones), backpacks, camera bags or any bag larger than a “clutch.” Allowed items are small diaper bags, purses, mats and small lawn chairs.

The entire event is being held on the hard surface of the flight line, so chairs and mats are suggested.

“My respect for our troops is boundless,” Johnson said in a news release. He said his goal was “to create an event that honors our troops and their families in epic fashion.”

The event will be filmed for later broadcast on Spike TV.

For further details, go to: tinyurl.com/rocktroops

olson.wyatt@stripes.com

Twitter: @WyattWOlson