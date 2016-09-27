The Band Perry doesn’t disappoint at Futenma Flight Line Festival

The Band Perry performs at the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma Flight Line Festival, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. The band strayed from its roots, putting a spin on songs that made the group sound more pop than country. Jessica Bidwell/Stars and Stripe

Okinawa servicemembers who won a contest by devouring thousands of chicken wings over eight weeks got their reward Saturday — a free concert by Grammy Award-winning country group The Band Perry.

Best known for its hit single “If I Die Young,” the band performed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma’s Flight Line Festival after Camp Foster beat out more than a dozen other Pacific military installations during the third annual Wing-A-Palooza contest sponsored by Pizza Hut and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

Siblings Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry took turns on lead vocals during an up-tempo performance that attracted about 15,000 people. Kimberley’s energetic dance moves set the mood along with an edgy version of “Better Dig Two” that featured her brothers banging huge drums under spotlights.

The band strayed from its roots, putting a spin on songs that made the group sound more pop than country. The audience wasn’t disappointed.

The band, which also spent their visit meeting fans and thanking servicemembers — including delivering pizzas to a lucky few — had more praise for the troops during the show.

“We really respect and appreciate the freedoms that your sacrifice affords the three of us and our entire country,” Neil Perry told the audience. “It is a sacrifice, and it is not one that goes unnoticed, and we are just really happy to be here and give a little bit back to them for all that they do for us.”

After an almost hourlong set, the audience chanted “one more song” until the Perrys returned for an encore. They saved their biggest hit for last, and it was well worth the wait. The gutsy, no-holds-barred “DONE” was a satisfying end to the night.

For some fans, the show was a reminder of good times back home in the states.

“Thank you for tonight,” a Marine dependent, Karen Rodriguez, told the band as they boarded a bus after the show. She’d seen them perform before in Texas.

For others, it was their first concert and a much-needed escape from the routine.

“I am beyond happy that I got to meet The Band Perry and see them in concert for the first time,” said military spouse Jamie Bradberry. “They killed it. It was an amazing night, I needed it.”

