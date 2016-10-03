Taliban launch attacks in Helmand province and Kunduz

An Afghan National Army soldier, left, shouts after firing a rocket towards Taliban positions on the outskirts of Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, Saturday, April 16, 2016. The Taliban launched coordinated attacks Monday in embattled southern Helmand province and in the northern city of Kunduz, which was overrun by the insurgents a year ago.

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban launched coordinated attacks Monday in embattled southern Helmand province and in the northern city of Kunduz, which was overrun by the insurgents a year ago.

Heavy fighting broke out in northern Kunduz province, where a year ago to the day a U.S. airstrike, the result of a series of errors, killed 42 people at a Doctors Without Borders hospital in the provincial capital.

Kunduz resident Rahimullah Shakir said that Taliban fighters started heavy attacks on the outskirts of the city Monday morning. Shops were closed as fighting continued in the late morning, he said, while mortar shells and bullets were occasionally hitting the central parts of the city.

“We are really worried about the situation,” Shakir said.

At the time of the 2015 hospital strike, Afghan forces were battling Taliban fighters who had overrun and briefly held the provincial capital — the group’s first capture of a major urban center since the insurgents were ousted from power in 2001.

This year, the insurgents — seeking to seize a major population center — have repeatedly threatened the capitals of Kunduz and Helmand provinces since their summer campaign began in April. U.S. and Afghan officials have pledged that they will prevent any major urban center from falling to the insurgents.

About 4 a.m. Monday, Taliban fighters had occupied homes in Kunduz city and were using residents as human shields, Brig. Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said in a statement.

“Defense and security forces, with the support of air forces, have responded to their attacks, and right now the situation is totally under their control,” he said. To avoid civilian casualties, they are carefully clearing the city, he said.

Sayed Mahmoud Danish, the provincial governor’s spokesman, rejected the claim that the city’s shops had been shuttered.

“I’m just back from a tour of the city, and life was normal,” he said.

The Taliban claimed online that they had attacked from four directions, overrunning eight checkpoints and killing many soldiers. A number of weapons were also captured, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

The insurgents claimed their fighters were nearing the center of the city and had cut off the highway between Kunduz and Kabul, the Afghan capital.

In the south, a suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the early morning outside the district governor’s office in the Nawa district of Helmand province, roughly 20 miles from the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, the insurgents claimed. Gunmen then stormed the building and by 8 a.m. had taken the district governor’s office, police headquarters and all of the district’s checkpoints, seizing many weapons and a large amount of ammunition, the Taliban said.

Abdul Wadoud Popal, a parliament member representing Helmand province, said his brother, Ahmad Shah Salim, the district police chief, was killed in the attack along with his nephew and 14 other Afghan security personnel.

“Right now, the government security personnel are spread out in the district and they are fighting the Taliban,” Popal said.

“My brother and I had informed the authorities four days ago in [the provincial capital] Lashkar Gah and Kabul that the road is blocked by the enemy and there is a danger of the fall of the district,” Popal said. “The security forces could not get any help in the last four days — no food, no water and no reinforcements.”

The attacks came as Afghan officials prepare for a major donor conference in Tuesday and Wednesday in Brussels, where they will set out their vision for reform in hopes of securing continued financial and political backing from the international community. Donors are expected to pledge $3 billion through 2020, on top of the roughly $5 billion a year it receives, mostly from the United States, to cover defense costs.

The Taliban have successfully overrun several checkpoints this summer, seizing caches of weapons, ammunition and other equipment in Helmand, Kunduz and several other provinces.

U.S. officials have blamed poor Afghan leadership for the fall of such outposts, claiming that the front-line soldiers often don’t receive proper equipment, supplies and information from their superiors. Foreign military advisers are working to persuade the Afghans not to rely on small checkpoints, which are hard to defend, officials have said.

As those checkpoints fall, local officials then make desperate pleas for reinforcements and support from the central government and U.S. forces, leading to what Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of Resolute Support and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, recently called “exaggerated reports about how dire the security situation is.”

On Twitter Monday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said that officials were aware of “reports of ongoing sporadic fighting in Kunduz” and were coordinating with the Afghan security forces to provide assistance but that there was no evidence “via our internal means” of a significant attack. Roughly a half-hour later, Resolute Support posted an update that said U.S. enablers were in position and ready to assist in Kunduz.

“Resolute Support and (U.S. Forces-Afghanistan) forces continue to support the ANDSF through training, advising, and assisting as well as strategic enabler support,” U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Charles Cleveland, a military spokesman in Kabul, said later in a statement. “We will continue to do so and position our capabilities, to include air support, throughout the area as needed.”

U.S. officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the fighting in Helmand.

