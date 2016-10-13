Survey: What do you think about the Navy's changes in addressing enlisted grades?
The Navy has changed its system for addressing enlisted grades to scrap ratings and avoid use of the word “man." Do you
Do you believe it improves chances for career development?
Are titles which appear "gender neutral" important considerations for you?
Tell us about yourself. Are you:
Your military service:
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 13, 2016
The Navy has changed its system for addressing enlisted grades to scrap ratings and avoid use of the word “man." Let us know how you feel about this.
