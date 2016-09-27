South Korean helicopter crashes during joint maritime drills

SEOUL, South Korea — A search was underway Tuesday for three crew members missing after a South Korean military helicopter crashed into the sea off the country’s east coast while participating in joint maritime drills with the U.S. Navy.

The South Korean navy said it has retrieved parts of the Lynx helicopter, which sent out a distress signal and disappeared from radar eight minutes after taking off from an Aegis destroyer at about 9 p.m. Monday.

“In a nighttime search, the Navy found and recovered parts of the helicopter, and the pilot’s helmet. The pilot sent four Mayday signals before the chopper crashed,” an unidentified official said, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The crash site was a “bit away” from the inter-Korean maritime border known as the Northern Limit Line. Pyongyang does not acknowledge the NLL, saying it was unilaterally drawn by the U.S.-led United Nations Command after the 1950-53 war on the peninsula ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

All 20 Lynx helicopters operated by the South’s navy will be suspended pending an investigation into what caused the accident, Yonhap reported. The helicopter that crashed is more than 30 years old and was first deployed to the navy in 1999, it said.

The joint navy drills involved guided-missile destroyers, including the USS Spruance, submarines and helicopters in a display of military might against a growing threat from North Korea, which has conducted two nuclear tests and several missile launches this year.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel