Sailor who died in apparent diving mishap on Okinawa identified
By MATTHEW M. BURKE | STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 12, 2016
CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — The Marine Corps has identified the sailor who died Monday during an apparent diving mishap at a popular Okinawan diving spot as Petty Officer 1st Class Jorge NoriegaSuarez.
NoriegaSuarez, a married father of one, was a fleet Marine force corpsman and advance X-ray technician assigned to the 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Marine Corps said in a statement Wednesday.
The “3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, is deeply saddened and shocked by the death of [Petty Officer 1st Class] NoriegaSuarez,” 3rd Medical Battalion commander Capt. Jason Darby said in the statement. “He was a model sailor, a father, and a valued member of every command he was assigned to.”
NoriegaSuarez was from Barranquilla, Colombia, the statement said. He enlisted in the Navy on July 13, 2004. During his career, he received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and was previously stationed at Navy Branch Health Clinic Whiting Field, Pensacola, Fla., Marine Air Group 26, Camp Lejeune, N.C., and Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan.
He died about 10 a.m. Monday at Mermaid Grotto in Manzo-Mo, Okinawa. Mermaid Grotto is a popular diving spot for locals and Americans. The interior pools teem with colorful tropical fish and are protected by overarching rock formations.
Marine officials said they continue to investigate the cause of death but believe it to have been an accident.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
As Helmand risks falling to the Taliban, Afghans blame graft
Coalition general: 'Final rehearsal' before Mosul fight underway
Europe's unprecedented backlash against Trump
Government contractor charged with stealing top-secret data
Australia plans indefinite detention of potential terrorists even after their sentences are served
Military leaders unveil new technology-driven, multi-domain battle concept