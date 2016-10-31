Sailor stationed at Camp Foster arrested after alleged assault

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — A sailor stationed on Okinawa was arrested over the weekend after allegedly attacking a local man walking on a Chatan street.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Wayne Lebaron, 22, assigned to Camp Foster, is accused of pushing a 22-year-old Okinawan man to the ground from behind and choking him at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, an Okinawan prefectural police spokesman said.

The victim, a stranger to Lebaron, was not injured, police said.

Lebaron was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers smelled alcohol on his breath, but he refused a Breathalyzer test, police said.

news@stripes.com