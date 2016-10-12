Sailor dies aboard USS Ronald Reagan after brief illness

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan — A sailor died aboard the USS Ronald Reagan on Monday after getting sick, Navy officials said.

Seaman Danyelle Luckey, a personnel specialist on the Yokosuka-based aircraft carrier, died suddenly after a brief illness, Task Force 70 spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Kakiel said in an email to Stars and Stripes. The cause of death is under investigation.

“Her loss comes as a tragic shock to her shipmates,” Capt. Michael Donnelly, the Ronald Regan’s commanding officer, said in a statement Tuesday. “For the crew, our thoughts and prayers are focused on her family during this time.”

Luckey, of Pittsburg, Calif., enlisted in May and joined the ship during its recent port visit to Guam after Exercise Valiant Shield.

The Ronald Reagan was her first duty station following basic training and military occupational school.

