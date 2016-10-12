Sailor dies aboard USS Ronald Reagan
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 12, 2016
YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan — A sailor died aboard the USS Ronald Reagan on Monday from a yet-to-be-determined cause, Navy officials said.
Seaman Danyelle Luckey was serving as a personnel specialist on the Yokosuka-based aircraft carrier. She joined the ship during its recent port visit to Guam after Exercise Valiant Shield.
“Her loss comes as a tragic shock to her shipmates,” Capt. Michael Donnelly, the Ronald Regan’s commanding officer, said in a statement Tuesday. “For the crew, our thoughts and prayers are focused on her family during this time.”
More information will be forthcoming, said 7th Fleet spokesman Paul Newell.
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan transits the Philippine Sea, Oct. 2, 2016. Seaman Danyelle Luckey, a personnel specialist who had reported to the Yokosuka-based ship weeks earlier, "passed away suddenly onboard" Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Navy officials said in a statement Tuesday.
Tyrone Pham/U.S. Navy
