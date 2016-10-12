Sailor dies aboard USS Ronald Reagan

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan — A sailor died aboard the USS Ronald Reagan on Monday from a yet-to-be-determined cause, Navy officials said.

Seaman Danyelle Luckey was serving as a personnel specialist on the Yokosuka-based aircraft carrier. She joined the ship during its recent port visit to Guam after Exercise Valiant Shield.

“Her loss comes as a tragic shock to her shipmates,” Capt. Michael Donnelly, the Ronald Regan’s commanding officer, said in a statement Tuesday. “For the crew, our thoughts and prayers are focused on her family during this time.”

More information will be forthcoming, said 7th Fleet spokesman Paul Newell.

