Recent US military promotion lists
-
US Army promotions to staff sergeant for July, 2016June 24, 2016
-
US Army promotions to sergeant for July, 2016June 24, 2016
-
US Army officer and warrant officer promotion list for July, 2016June 23, 2016
-
US Air Force officer promotion lists as of June, 2016June 20, 2016
-
US Army sergeant promotion list for June, 2016May 20, 2016
-
US Army staff sergeant promotion list for June, 2016May 20, 2016
-
Air Force selects 319 officers for promotion, May, 2016May 13, 2016
-
US Navy active duty captain selection list, April 27, 2016April 28, 2016
-
Lieutenant colonel Army competitive categories selection board results, April, 2016
-
US Army active component officer promotions for April, 2016March 22, 2016
-
US Army sergeant promotion list for April, 2016March 23, 2016
-
US Army staff sergeant promotion list for April, 2016March 23, 2016
-
Air Force selects 497 for promotion to colonelMarch 11, 2016
-
1,467 airmen selected for promotion to senior master sergeantMarch 4, 2016
-
US Army staff sergeant promotion selection list for March, 2016February 24, 2016
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 11, 2016
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Terrorism bill creates odd allies in Obama, corporate execs
Report: USFK overdue on nearly $2 million in electricity bills this year
UN suspends Syria aid convoys after 'savage' attack; US holds Russia responsible
Okinawa sailor escapes jail time after wrong-way crash
Trump, Clinton clash on Islamic State, NATO in fiery presidential debate
US airstrikes in Libya slow as targets shrink