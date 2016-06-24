Quantcast

Recent US military promotion lists

US Army staff sergeant promotion list for October, 2016

A list of U.S. Army sergeants who have been selected for promotion to the rank of staff sergeant for October 1, 2016.

US Army sergeant promotion list for October, 2016

A list of Army specialists who have been selected for promotion to the rank of sergeant on October 1, 2016.

US Army staff sergeant promotion list for Sept. 1, 2016

A list of U.S. Army sergeants who have been selected as of Aug. 23, 2016 for promotion to staff sergeant for Sept. 1, 2016.

US Army sergeant promotion list for Sept. 1, 2016

A list of U.S. Army specialists who have been selected as of Aug. 23, 2016 for promotion to sergeant for Sept. 1, 2016.

US Army Operations, Operations Support and Force Sustainment colonel promotion list

A list of U.S. Army officers who have been selected for promotion to the rank of colonel in Operations, Operations Support and Force Sustainment, as announced on August 2, 2016.

US Army Medical Department colonel promotion list, July 19, 2016

A list of officers selected for promotion to colonel in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, Medical Service Corps, Army Medical Specialist Corps and Veterinary Corps for fiscal year 2016, as announced on July 19, 2016:

US Army Medical and Dental Corps lieutenant colonel promotion list, July 19, 2016

A list of officers selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Medical and Dental Corps for fiscal year 2016, as announced on July 19, 2016.

US Army Reserve and Guard FY 2016 promotions to major

A list of captains who have been selected for promotion to the rank of major, as announced by the U.S. Army Human Resources Command on July 6, 2016.

US Marine Corps officer, warrant officer promotions for August, 2016

The Secretary of the Navy, acting for the President of the United States, hereby authorizes the promotion of the following named Marines to the Grade indicated. Rank, pay and allowances are effective from 1 August 2016.

US Navy officer promotions for July, 2016

U.S. Navy active duty promotions to the permanent grades of captain, commander, lieutenant commander, lieutenant and chief warrant officer in the line and staff corps, as of June, 2016:

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 11, 2016

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news