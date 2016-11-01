Pentagon to examine recruiting, ROTC policies in attempt to reach more people

Recruits from Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, march back to their squad bay after getting their hair cut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 25, 2016. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego.

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon will review the way it recruits potential servicemembers and how it trains future officers at college campuses as the Defense Department seeks to attract better-qualified, more diverse troops, Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced Tuesday.

The military in recent years has faced a shrinking pool of Americans who are qualified to serve in the military, and stereotypes and lifestyle concerns have further deterred qualified people from considering military service, Carter said in a speech at the City College of New York in New York City. According to Army statistics, only 25 percent of American youth qualify to serve and among people capable, less than 13 percent have expressed interest in military service.

“Today, our military and our troops are popular and widely supported by the American people, and I very much appreciate that, because I remember a time when it was different,” Carter said. “But … many Americans have become less familiar with us.”

There are several reasons the general public has lost its connections to the military, he said. Today, only about 1 percent of the American population has served in the military, and people who do serve are likely to have a close family member who served before them. Additionally, 40 percent of people who join the military come from only six states. The majority of officers come from the northern United States, while the vast majority of enlisted servicemembers are from the south.

Carter said the general public, according to Pentagon polls, also largely believes military life is incompatible with having a family, that servicemembers do not receive money to attend college and there is little diversity in the armed forces.

“We probably don’t spend enough time highlighting the opportunities that exist and the fulfillment one has from achieving excellence and doing it in service to your country,” Carter said. “No one should gloss over the hardships or the dangers of military life, but our servicemembers would be among the first to tell you how proud they feel to wear the uniform, how much they’ve learned and grown, and how it feels to wake up every morning to contribute to something bigger than yourself.”

To address those concerns, the Defense Department will expand its recruiting advertisements, largely on the Internet, focused on “the value of military and public service,” Carter said. It will also launch a public speaking campaign featuring senior leaders and military experts called the DOD Speakers’ Bureau.

Much of the Pentagon’s recruiting review, however, will focus on policies that will enable recruiters better access to people with the potential to serve. Carter said military recruiters in some cases face “roadblocks” set up by high schools to keep them from their students.

“This is wrong,” he said. “So as part of a new program to help recruiters, we’re going to survey them to identify where exactly they face impediments to access, and what the most useful types of access actually are, so we can educate those educators who may not be complying with the law, or who may be making life harder on their students and recruiters.”

Carter also announced the Pentagon will review its ROTC practices in an attempt to attract its top uniformed leaders to instruction positions.

Taking a position as an ROTC instructor at a college could potentially impede an officer’s career course because other positions – such as commanding troops – are considered more important, he said.

“Teaching leadership on a college campus is something DOD should reward, and we need to encourage and make it easier for our best people to do so,” Carter said, noting Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had instructed Naval ROTC. “That’s why I’m directing the military services to ensure their officer promotion and selection boards more appropriately value those who serve as ROTC instructors, and not penalize them for it.”

Carter also said additional scholarships would be made available for two- and three-year ROTC students. Many students are not immediately familiar with ROTC when they begin college, and the Pentagon wants to attract people who might later learn about the program, Carter said. The department will also offer more scholarships to ROTC students to attend law and medical school after graduation.

The announcements were part of Carter’s “Force of the Future” initiative that he has touted since first taking office in February 2015. He said he was confident that the measures would be accepted by his successor.

“There’s a logic to what we’re doing here,” Carter said Tuesday. “It makes sense for our military, and I’m confident that logic will carry into the future.”

