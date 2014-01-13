Yokota airman dies in motorcycle accident

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan - A Yokota-based airman was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday at about 4:30 p.m. in front of the Yokota Community Center, according to a news release by the 374th Airlift Wing.



Yokota first responders provided medical attention and transported the airman to a local emergency medical center where he was pronounced dead.



"This is a tremendous shock for all of us here at Yokota," said Col. Clarence Lukes, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander. "Our thoughts and prayers are with this Airman's family and his teammates as they cope with this tragic loss."



The airman's name is being withheld pending next of kin notification and an investigation of the accident is underway.



