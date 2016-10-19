US says it detected failed North Korean missile launch
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 19, 2016
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says it detected a "failed" North Korean missile launch on Wednesday.
The U.S. Strategic Command issued a statement late Wednesday saying it presumed the missile was a Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile.
A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Cmdr. Gary Ross, said the U.S. condemns the attempted missile launch, calling it a provocation. He said the U.S. government intends to raise its concerns at the United Nations.
A TV screen shows a file image of a missile launch conducted by North Korea in a local news program, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. South Korea and the U.S. said Sunday that the latest missile launch by North Korea ended in a failure after the projectile exploded soon after liftoff. The letters read "North attempted to fire a mid-range Musudan missile on June.
Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo
