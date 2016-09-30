US navigating shifting security interests in Asia-Pacific

Secretary of Defense Ash Carter provides the opening remarks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations conference on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Kapolei, Hawaii.

KO OLINA, Hawaii — Secretary of Defense Ash Carter emphasized U.S. willingness to respect changing influences when addressing security issues in the Asia-Pacific region.

Carter made the comments Friday during the opening session of a meeting of defense ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

ASEAN, as it is commonly known, is a partnership 10 nations – Laos, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Brunei, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. The bloc is considered a key U.S. partner in America's effort to bolster its influence in the Pacific in the face of China’s economic and military rise.

“We'll share our nation’s perspectives on security and listen to others," Carter said in his opening remarks.

China was not participating in this meeting but does attend the more formal annual conferences of ASEAN.

The current meeting was also due to address the small but growing threat to the region by the Islamic State.

A senior defense official who briefed reporters said the U.S. estimates that several hundred Islamic State fighters have returned to Southeast Asia from the Middle East.

The conference is taking place as the Philippine government of President Rodrigo Duterte is distancing itself from the U.S.

Duterte has announced an end to joint U.S.-Philippine military exercises and has spoken of the need to maintain Philippine sovereignty against the U.S., its former colonial ruler.

Washington has also objected to Duterte's sanctioning of extrajudicial killings in his crackdown on drugs.

Differences between Washington and Manila have raised doubts about the future of an agreement signed this year before Duterte took office allowing the U.S. access to five Philippine military bases.

On Thursday, Carter insisted that U.S.-Philippines relations are “ironclad."

Senior U.S. defense officials who briefed reporters after Carter's remarks said they remain confident that military cooperation plans in place would endure.



copp.tara@stripes.com

Twitter: @TaraCopp

