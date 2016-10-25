US intel chief: Efforts to denuclearize North Korea ‘a lost cause'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen in this undated photo from the Korean Central News Agency. Critics say a new approach is needed after years of punishing sanctions and diplomatic pressure have failed to stop Pyongyang from pursuing its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile that could target the U.S. mainland.

SEOUL, South Korea — Efforts to force North Korea to give up its nuclear program are “a lost cause” and the best that can be hoped for is probably a cap on its activity, the U.S. intelligence chief says.

James Clapper’s comments come as U.S. policy toward the North faces a possible turning point with the Nov. 8 election looming. Critics say a new approach is needed after years of punishing sanctions and diplomatic pressure have failed to stop Pyongyang from pursuing its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile that could target the U.S. mainland.

Tensions have risen sharply since North Korea conducted its fourth underground nuclear test in January, followed by a fifth and even stronger blast on Sept. 9. The isolated country also has test-fired about two dozen ballistic missiles, including two failed attempts last week.

“I think the notion of getting the North Koreans to denuclearize is probably a lost cause,” Clapper said Tuesday during a forum at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. “They are not going to do that. That is their ticket to survival.”

Clapper said he got a good taste of North Korea’s world view when he went to Pyongyang on a secret mission in 2014 to secure the release of two detained Americans.

“They are under siege, and they are very paranoid,” he said. “So the notion of giving up their nuclear capability, whatever it is, is a nonstarter with them.

“The best we could probably hope for is some sort of a cap,” he added. “But they’re not going to do that just because we ask them. There’s going to have to be some significant inducements.”

The Obama administration is pushing for the U.N. Security Council to adopt tougher sanctions after the latest nuclear test.

State Department spokesman John Kirby rejected Clapper’s statement, saying U.S. policy toward the North has not changed.

“We want to continue to see a verifiable denuclearization of the peninsula,” he told reporters in Washington. “We want to see a return to the six-party talk process, and that means we need to see the North show a willingness and an ability to return to that process, which they haven’t done yet.”

The so called six-party talks involving the two Koreas, the U.S., China, Japan and Russia broke down in 2009.

Many of the recent missile tests have been considered technical failures, but there have been surprising successes, and experts say the North is making faster-than-expected progress in the development stage.

One of the intermediate-range Musudan missile launches attempted last week exploded soon after takeoff, seriously damaging its mobile launcher, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday. South Korean military and intelligence officials believe the North was testing the missile with a modified liquid-fuel rocket engine, Yonhap said, citing an unidentified government official.

A Washington-based think tank, meanwhile, said an analysis of thermal imagery at North Korea’s main nuclear facility at Yongbyon appears to confirm earlier reports that the country had reprocessed spent fuel, which is used to produce plutonium, earlier this year.

The imagery reinforces the satellite images cited previously, said 38 North, a website run by the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced Studies.

“Throughout spring 2016, increased activity was observed in satellite imagery at the Radiochemical Laboratory and thermal signatures remained high as of May,” it said. “By August, those signatures were still high, although satellite imagery analysis had shown that the reprocessing campaign had already probably finished.”

