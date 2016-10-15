Quantcast

US detects what it says is failed North Korean missile launch

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 15, 2016

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says it's detected what's being described as a failed missile launch by North Korea.

A military statement says the launch occurred near the northwestern city of Kusong and that the missile is presumed to be a Musadan intermediate-range ballistic missile.

The military says launch was attempted at 11:33 p.m. EDT Friday (12:03 p.m. Saturday local time) and that the missile didn't pose a threat to North America.

North Korea has claimed technical breakthroughs in its goal of developing a long-range nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States. South Korean defense officials have said the North doesn't yet have such a weapon.

In August, Japanese and South Korean officials said a medium-range ballistic missile flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and landed near Japan's territorial waters.

A South Korean army soldier watches a TV news program at the Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug. 25, 2016. The images published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper show North Korea's ballistic missile believed to have been launched from underwater and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Ahn Young-joon/AP

