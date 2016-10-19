South Koran officials in Washington talks on North Korean threat

WASHINGTON — South Korea's foreign and defense ministers are in Washington for talks with top U.S. officials on how to counter North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats.

Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se and Defense Minister Han Min-koo will be meeting Wednesday with Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Secretary of State John Kerry in an effort to demonstrate a firm and united stand and review strategies for dealing with the North, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

The meeting comes just days after the North carried out a test of its Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile, which can reach the U.S. territory of Guam. Although the missile exploded shortly after takeoff, the test showed North Korea’s firm commitment to developing long-range missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads.

The U.S. and South Korea are also expected to hold annual defense talks Thursday. Yonhap said the talks could include the possible permanent deployment of nuclear-capable bombers in the South as well as F-22 Stealth fighter jets and nuclear-powered submarines.

Washington temporarily deployed additional assets to the South as a show of force following North Korea’s nuclear tests in January and September.

However, the South is questioning whether temporary deployment will be enough to deter the North, Yonhap said.

The talks are also expected to review progress in deploying the U.S. THAAD missile defense system in the South. Both sides have sought to assure Beijing, which opposes the move, that the system is purely defensive against the North and is not a threat to China or other countries in the region.

