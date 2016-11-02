Sasebo Naval Base on lockdown after reports of active shooter
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 2, 2016
YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Personnel at Sasebo Naval Base, Japan, are being asked to shelter place after reports of an active shooter.
There are so far no reports of injuries, a post on Sasebo’s official Facebook page said.
In a post titled “THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!,” the message said: “at 9:33 a.m. security [received] a report of gunshots heard inside building 141 (MCMRON). The building was evacuated. Security and fire are on scene and have established a perimeter.”
A “guard and protect” exercise was underway when the report came in, Cmdr. Ron Flanders of Navy Region Japan told Stars and Stripes.
“There was possible sounds of shots fired,” he said. “The base was put on lockdown, and we’ve asked everyone to shelter in place.”
Security forces are clearing the building, said Flanders, who emphasized that an active shooter has not yet been confirmed.
“We just don’t know that to be true,” he said.
This story will be updated.
