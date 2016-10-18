Ratifying Pacific trade pact not on Vietnam assembly agenda
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 18, 2016
HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam needs more time before it ratifies the Trans Pacific Partnership, an official said Tuesday, dealing a blow to the trade deal that includes the United States and Japan.
Thorough preparation is needed to ensure Vietnam's success in participating in the pact, so it will not be submitted for approval during the assembly's monthlong session that begins Thursday, Nguyen Hanh Phuc, general secretary of the National Assembly, told reporters.
"We are preparing, as you know this is a very big and new issue, and (we) need time to prepare to ensure success when participating in the TPP," Phuc said.
He said the President would submit the pact to the assembly for ratification once the preparations are complete.
Analysts say Vietnam would benefit from the deal, which will help boost its exports and attract more foreign investments.
The 12 member countries have signed the deal, but it needs to be approved by their legislatures.
The Obama administration is unlikely to have it ratified before his term ends. The two major-party presidential candidates have opposed the deal.
Pledges by Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump to ditch the Trans Pacific Partnership, or TPP, free-trade deal with 11 other Pacific Rim nations are a top concern for many in the region. The deal involves the U.S., Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam, and is a central plank of Washington's "Pacific pivot," which reflects the Obama administration's view of the region as its highest long-term priority.
