Pakistani parliament condemns India's actions in Kashmir
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 7, 2016
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's parliament has adopted a resolution condemning India's actions in the disputed region of Kashmir.
After a two-day session, the lawmakers unanimously on Friday backed the document denouncing the "brutal use of force" by Indian troops in the Indian-controlled part of the territory.
Many in the Indian-controlled portion, where violence and cross-border skirmishes have escalated in recent months, favor independence or a merger with Pakistan.
The resolution also rejected Indian accusation against Pakistan of an alleged involvement by Islamabad in a militant attack on an Indian base that killed 17 soldiers last month. The document also accused India of "sponsoring terrorism" in Pakistan.
Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two out of three wars over Kashmir.
