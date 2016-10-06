Pakistani army chief lashes out at India as tensions spike

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's powerful army chief lashed out at India Thursday, warning that any act of aggression from New Delhi would not go unpunished as tensions spike between the two countries over the divided region of Kashmir.

Gen. Raheel Sharif in a televised speech said Pakistan's armed forces will react with a "befitting response" to such a move.

"Pakistan is a responsible country and remains committed to follow the policy of friendship with all other countries based on the principles of equality and mutual respect. While doing so, the armed forces of Pakistan remain fully prepared to give the most befitting response to any kind of internal and external threat posed to our nation," he said.

Sharif also asked the international community to condemn what he called India's "insinuations and fabrications" about Pakistan, adding that Islamabad has made "unparalleled contributions in the global fight against terrorism."

His remarks came more than a week after New Delhi launched a cross-border attack that it claimed had destroyed "terrorist launching pads" used by Pakistan-backed militants. Pakistan said the attack killed two Pakistani soldiers.

Kashmir, split between Pakistan and India, is claimed in its entirety by both nuclear-armed neighbors.

