North Korean soldier defects to the South, military says

SEOUL, South Korea — A North Korean soldier defected Thursday across the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula, the South Korean military said.

The soldier crossed the military demarcation line at about 10 a.m. inside the 2.5-mile-wide DMZ, a military official confirmed, speaking on condition of anonymity according to department policy.

The military is investigating how and why the soldier defected, the official said, adding he could not provide more details.

South Korea has reported an increasing number of defectors from the North this year as the isolated country’s ruler Kim Jong Un seeks to tighten his grip on power.

But defections among the military, which gets the lion’s share of the country’s resources, are extremely rare. Only two other North Korean soldiers have defected to the South in the past four years – one in June 2015 and another in October 2012.

It’s also unusual for North Koreans to defect by crossing the heavily fortified border, where the most dedicated soldiers are deployed. Most people escape by crossing into China.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry says 894 North Koreans defected from January through August, a 15 percent increase from last year. That raised the total to 29,688 since the Korean War ended in 1953.

In one of the highest profile cases, a senior diplomat at North Korea’s embassy in London, Thae Yong Ho, fled to South Korea last month.

North Korea usually reacts harshly to the defections and accuses the South of kidnapping or paying its citizens to leave their country.

The two Koreas technically remain in a state of war after the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty. Some 28,500 U.S. servicemembers are stationed in the South.

Tensions have spiked this year. North Korea has conducted two nuclear tests and several missile launches, prompting the U.N. Security Council to slap it with new economic sanctions.



