North Korea claims successful test of new rocket engine

This photo published in the Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, edition of the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper purports to show a successful rocket-engine test attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Courtesy of Rodong Sinmun

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Tuesday it has “successfully” tested a powerful new rocket engine to launch satellites, signaling it is determined to advance its missile program despite threats of new sanctions.

The claim came more than two weeks after the North conducted its fifth underground nuclear test, drawing a wave of international condemnation. The U.S. and its allies have been discussing strong new measures on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the ground test, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency. It did not give the date of the test, as is customary.

The ruling party’s official newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, published photos purporting to show Kim at the site, smiling as officials around him applaud, in Tuesday's edition.

Kim ordered officials, scientists and technicians to round out preparations for launching a satellite as soon as possible. He also told them to focus on developing satellites for different uses and “to turn our country into a possessor of geostationary satellites in a couple of years to come.”

South Korea’s military said further analysis was needed, but it appeared the North had conducted a performance test of a new type of high-thrust engine that can be used for long-range missiles.

“We can see its thrust has been improved based on North Korea’s claim,” said Jeon Ha-gyu, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He said the military will be monitoring the situation closely amid speculation that North Korea is gearing up to launch another long-range missile to mark the founding day of its ruling Workers’ Party on Oct. 10.

North Korea frequently makes claims about technical advances that are nearly impossible to confirm. It also claimed to have launched an Earth-observation satellite on a long-range rocket in February.

KCNA reported that “the thrust and other technological indexes of the engine accurately reached the estimated values.” It added that the operational system remained stable for 200 seconds of working time.

The engine test took place at the Sohae Space Center in the northwestern region of Tongchang-ri. That is where the North launched the long-range rocket in February, which proved to be the final straw in prompting more U.N. Security Council sanctions a month later.

So far diplomatic pressure and other measures have failed to stop North Korea, which has instead stepped up the pace of missile tests to an unprecedented level this year.

But in a hint that they are having a harsh effect on the population, Kim also called the test a reward for North Koreans who have trusted the leadership “though they have fastened their belts owing to the enemies' harsh sanctions and moves to stifle the DPRK.”

DPRK is the acronym for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Kim was quoted as expressing “great satisfaction” and saying the “successful manufacture” of the engine will provide a scientific and technological foundation for completing the carrier rocket for geostationary satellites during North Korea’s five-year aerospace development program.

——



Stars and Stripes staffer Yoo Kyong Chang contributed to this report.



gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel