Mattis arrives in S. Korea in first trip abroad, discusses N. Korea threats

OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in South Korea Thursday for his first trip abroad in his new role, saying his agenda includes the threat from North Korea and an advanced missile defense system.

Mattis’ visit to South Korea and Japan comes amid speculation that the North is planning to test-fire another missile after a New Year’s declaration by Kim Jong Un that the country is in the “final stages” of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Pentagon chief criticized North Korea for its provocative acts during remarks to reporters aboard his military plane before landing at Osan Air Base, The Associated Press reported.

He said he will discuss the planned deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system known as THAAD during meetings in Seoul.

He also plans to speak with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts about what new defensive steps may be needed to deal with the nuclear and missile threat from Pyongyang.

Mattis met with U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Vincent Brooks. He also was scheduled to hold talks with acting South Korea President Hwang Kyo-ahn and other officials on Thursday in Seoul, and Defense Minister Han Min-koo on Friday, after which he will fly to Japan.

Hwang is the prime minister but took the helm of the country after lawmakers voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal.

South Korea, a staunch U.S. ally, will be looking for reassurances from the retired Marine general that President Donald Trump’s administration will maintain its commitment to the region.

There are about 28,500 U.S. servicemembers stationed in South Korea and some 50,000 in Japan.

Trump said during the campaign that both countries should pay more for their defense. Since becoming president last month, however, he has phoned their leaders to reiterate an “ironclad commitment” to their defense.

