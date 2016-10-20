Marine helicopter hits Hawaii power line, forced to land

HONOLULU — The Marine Corps says a helicopter hit a power line in Hawaii, forcing it to land on Oahu's North Shore.

A spokesman for Marine Corps Base Hawaii said Wednesday that four crew members were on board when the incident happened, and no one was hurt.

Capt. Timothy Irish said the UH-1Y helicopter was on a regularly scheduled flight in a training area when it struck the power line Tuesday night. Pilots executed a precautionary emergency landing just over a mile south of Sunset Beach onto private property, Irish said.

The helicopter is still where it landed undergoing an initial damage assessment, Irish said. It won't be flown back to its base in Kaneohe Bay until that assessment is done in order to ensure the safety of the Marines and the community.

Honolulu police are keeping the helicopter secure, Irish said.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.

The UH-1Y helicopter has the capacity to carry 12 Marines, including a pilot, co-pilot, crew chief, gunner and eight combat-equipped troops.