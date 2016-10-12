Indian soldiers kill 2 Kashmir militants in 3-day standoff

SRINAGAR, India — The Indian army says a three-day standoff between its soldiers and suspected rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir has ended with the killing of two militants.

Army officer Maj. Gen. Ashok Narula said the fighting ended Wednesday near saffron-rich Pampore town on the outskirts of the disputed region's main city of Srinagar.

The rebels had taken positions inside a building in a sprawling government compound. The multistory building was extensively damaged.

A soldier and a police official were injured in the initial fighting on Monday.

Kashmir is experiencing its largest protests against Indian rule in recent years, sparked by the killing in July of a popular rebel commander by Indian soldiers.

The protests, and a sweeping military crackdown, have nearly paralyzed daily life.

