Huntington Ingalls pursues opportunities in Australia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Australia has embarked on a major expansion of its Navy, and America's largest shipbuilder is putting itself in position to offer prompt advice.

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced in a news release Monday that it will establish an office in Canberra, Australia, headed by a new vice president with an international resume.

HII won't build ships for the Royal Australian Navy, nor will the Australians copy any HII designs. However, it can lend experience in developing skilled shipbuilders, sustaining a larger fleet and managing multiple construction programs at once.

Having an office in Australia also dovetails with the U.S. Navy's long-term plan to move more forces to the Asia-Pacific region, said Andy Green, corporate vice president of corporate development.

The company has hired Jeff McCray to lead the office and develop those business opportunities.

McCray was a vice president at Symetrica, which deals in radiation detection and has offices in the U.S. and United Kingdom. He worked at BAE Systems as vice president of international development in Asia and Europe. His education credits include a master's degree in international relations from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom.

The company has settled on 2,500 square feet of office space in Canberra, minutes from several key government buildings. It's too early to say how many people HII will hire, Green said. The office is expected to formally open in the next two months.

HII's shipbuilding divisions in Newport News and Pascagoula, Miss., build nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard. Its Newport News shipyard is the sole designer and manufacturer of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one of two yards that builds nuclear-powered attack submarines.

Australia's naval expansion focuses on submarines, offshore boats and frigates — the latter vessel being somewhat smaller than a guided-missile destroyer.

The plan would double the size of the submarine fleet and result in nine new frigates, according to a March story in The Washington Post. The proposed buildup pleases U.S. military commanders, who seek to counter China's growing military presence in the South China Sea, the story said.

The submarines and ships will carry equipment similar to what the U.S. and Japan use, making it easier for the three nations to work together.

Green said HII could secure work with private shipyards, the Australian government, or both. Australian officials have visited the Newport News and Mississippi shipyards "numerous times" to understand how the company does business, he said.

Of interest to the Australians is how the company invests in its workforce, Green said. That includes HII's exclusive apprentice schools.

Company officials also have experience managing different types of shipbuilding projects. The Newport News yard builds aircraft carriers over several years and teams with General Dynamics Electric Boat on submarines at a two-per-year build rate.

The Ingalls yard builds amphibious warships, destroyers and Coast Guard cutters. It typically has several ships in various stages of construction at once.

