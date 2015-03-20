Host of celebrities expected during 75th Pearl Harbor attack anniversary

HONOLULU (Tribune News Service) — The 75th Pearl Harbor Commemoration, an 11-day series of events to mark the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, is expected to attract a slate of celebrities, which may include President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and actor Tom Hanks.

Organizer Tony Vericella announced Friday at the Hawaii Tourism Conference closing luncheon that there is a “strong possibility” that the Obamas and Hanks will attend the “December 7th Remembered” gala, which will be held Dec. 6 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Tickets went on sale Friday and can be purchased from the events section at pearlharbor75th anniversary.com. Individual tickets are $500 and 10-seat tables range from $5,000 to $20,000.

The first couple and Hanks also are expected at the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration ceremony, which will be from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. Dec. 7 at Kilo Pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Vericella said. The ceremony will be live-streamed to the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and a website.

“To have the president and first lady … and Tom Hanks here celebrating this momentous occasion certainly would add to the icing on the cake,” said Jerry Gibson, Hilton Hawaii area vice president. “We sure hope they come; it would be a great honor to have them here.”

Hanks, who has played soldiers and veterans in several movies, is the national honorary celebrity chairman of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Fund, to which he has contributed.

Several other celebrities are expected to take part in tributes paying homage to the sacrifices of the “Greatest Generation,” who fought on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan attacked Oahu. Six Japanese aircraft carriers sought to cripple the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor by launching a wave of 183 planes, then 167 to 171 more. By the time it all ended, some 2,335 U.S. service members and 68 civilians were killed.

“There’s a lot of celebrities that have a very deep appreciation for the sacrifices,” Vericella said. “It’s still 61 days out, so we’ll be making more announcements as events get closer.”

Altogether, Hawaii will host more than 50 events commemorating the attack that launched the United States into World War II, Vericella said.

The anniversary focuses the world’s attention on Hawaii and provides an opportunity to pay tribute, retired Adm. Tom Fargo said in a news release.

“The 75th Commemoration embraces our acknowledgement and respect for all men and women who have answered the call of duty for the last seven decades and honors those during WWII who did everything possible to protect our nation and the world,” said Fargo, who is chairman of the commemoration.

Vericella said organizers are working to assist some 278 survivors and WWII vets making the trip to Hawaii for the events. The USS Arizona has six remaining crew members, now in their 90s.

“We want everyone to remember what happened that day and how the world that we all live in today changed forever and to pass that on to others, to get engaged and involved,” Vericella said. “We want them to talk to, shake hands and show the respect that is so deserved to our survivors and families.”

The 75th Anniversary Commemoration Committee has been working for about a year to help cover travel costs, organize festivities and pursue marketing tied to the events, he said. So far, the committee has raised about $2 million.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority kicked off the effort with a $500,000 donation, and other sponsors — including Pepsico, U-Haul, the J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation, Bank of Hawaii, HEI Charitable Foundation and American Savings Bank, and Marriott Resorts Hawaii — have pitched in.

“We definitely recognized how important it was to recognize our veterans, our 442nd and survivors of Pearl Harbor,” said HTA President and CEO George Szigeti. “All the lodging industry is jumping on board. The transportation industry will help, too.”

Szigeti, whose uncle, Watti Tanita, served in the 442nd, said the events should serve as a source of pride for Hawaii residents.

Gibson said Hilton rooms are filling for the events, which are also boosting traffic at other Oahu hotels. “Normally this is kind of a down time for us, but we are pretty booked,” he said.

In about two weeks, Vericella said, he will announce the headliner for the signature concert, “Inspiring the Future,” which is slated for 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10 at Aloha Stadium.

Tickets for another event, “Fighting Two Wars: A Japanese American Veterans Tribute,” go on sale today. The event will honor WWII veterans of the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, Military Intelligence Service and 1399th Engineer Construction Battalion, which were primarily made up of Americans of Japanese ancestry. It will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Television personality David Hartman, a former “Good Morning America” host, will take part in the “Remember Pearl Harbor” documentary film premiere, set for 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4. The ticketed event will take place at the Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor.

Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band have agreed to perform during the Army movie night, which will be held at Waikiki Beach at the Diamond Head end of Kalakaua Avenue on Dec. 5. Live entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m. The 1953 movie “From Here to Eternity” will be screened at 7:30 p.m. The free event is open to the public.

Sinise, who co-starred with Hanks in the movie “Forrest Gump,” is the founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors and assists defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. Vericella said local celebrities and military entertainers are expected to headline other Waikiki movie nights, which will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 2, 4, 8 and 9.

