Duterte in Japan: Philippines will survive without US assistance

TOKYO – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte once again bristled at western criticism of his war on drugs, declaring during a Wednesday speech in Tokyo that his nation would not be reliant on U.S. support.

During the Philippine Economic Forum, Duterte said the U.S. had helped his country "in many ways," but added that U.S. criticism over extrajudicial drug killings made him sound like "a dog on a leash."

"We will survive without the assistance of America – maybe a lesser quality of life – but I said we will survive," he said. "There is one thing I'd like to prove to America, is that there is such a thing as the dignity of the Filipino people."

Duterte is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Wednesday night, when the Japanese leader is expected to seek clarification on Duterte's foreign policy.

This story will be updated.



