Airman killed in 1-vehicle crash at Yokota Air Base

Motorists pass a C-130 Hercules near the flight line at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2016.

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — A Yokota-based airman was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday near the south side of the runway.

First responders pronounced the airman dead at the scene of the accident, which happened about 2:30 a.m.

An investigation is underway, and the airman's name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

“This is a tremendous loss for Team Yokota,” Col. Kenneth Moss, 374th Airlift Wing commander, said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this airman’s family and his teammates as they cope with this tragedy.”

The south overrun was closed until mid-afternoon Sunday. Because of limited space, drivers at Yokota cross an active runway at both the south and north sides of the base.

It was the first traffic fatality at the western Tokyo air base since January 2014, when a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in front of the Yokota Community Center.

This story will be updated.



