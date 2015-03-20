A Manila neighborhood mourns four men lost to Duterte's 'drug war'

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — On the night of Sept. 16, under a muggy Manila sky, the people of Tatalon held four wakes.

It had been a full week since police officers descended on the neighborhood in one of the raids that have become the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte's presidency, a week since they opened fire, killing four men.

The community had needed time to prepare for four funerals; they phoned fathers fishing off distant islands and called relatives working overseas. They pooled cash for rented coffins, setting silver crosses beneath canopies of frayed tarpaulin and corrugated tin.

More than 3,300 people have been shot dead since Duterte swept to power vowing to "kill all" the country's criminals. Some, like the four men from Tatalon, were killed in police raids with high death tolls and few witnesses. Others were gunned down by assassins, often after being identified by police.

On the night of Sept. 9, police in Quezon City, part of metro Manila, reported an anonymous tip about a "pot session" underway. Senior Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar told local reporters that four suspects "high on drugs" and full of "bravado" fired on officers who were merely "about to introduce themselves."

Several officers opened fired on a fetid, wooden shack where one of the men, Richard Hilbano, lived, killing Hilbano as well as Lester Nacion, Anaceto Villamor and Jestoni Yu. With shootings spiking across the country, the quadruple killing barely made headlines. "Four killed in QC anti-drug op," read one short report.

Duterte, who took power in July, promised Filipinos he would fight poverty and corruption by tackling crime, telling voters he would kill 100,000 drug users in six months. But in neighborhoods like this, the violent deaths of suspected users has compounded, not curtailed, the sense of lawlessness, residents said.

While rich Filipinos falsely implicated in the drug war get apologies, ordinary people seem to be shot on the spot. After late-night killings, few have the money to hire lawyers, or have the evidence to make a case. The families of the men killed in Tatalon believe the police used deadly force for one reason: they could.

"They killed my son without a fight," said Nestor Hilbano, Richard's father. "But there's nothing we can do."

Though some of the victims' friends and family members said they voted for Duterte and back his campaign, they wondered about a strategy that sees small-time users - or those misidentified as such - summarily shot in the street.

Hilbano's sister Anjanette Hilbano laughed at the idea her brother, whose lean-to lacked running water, was making big money as an armed pusher. "He didn't have a house. He relied on my parents for food and water, for utensils. How could he afford a gun?" she said

Duterte, though, has shrugged off suggestions his drug war might hurt, not help, the poor. "Just because you are poor, you are excused from apprehension...? Rich or poor, I do not give a sh--," he said, "My order is to destroy."

For relatives, the destruction is complete. The family of Jestoni Yu traveled to Manila from faraway Leyte to bury him, sleeping on chairs set up next to the still-bloody scene of the crime. They did not yet have the money for a trip home, they said.

As relatives arrived at the wake, the wife of Anecito Villamor was more concerned with funeral costs than the prospect of filing a case against the police. "We don't have that kind of money," she said, "And nothing good would come out of it."

At a gathering for the youngest victim, Lester Nacion, a sign showed the 20-year-old in a baseball cap, earbuds in. "I will not leave you or forsake you. Joshua 1:5," it read.

One of his friends, Mythor Balasote, wondered why the state seemed willing to let the police play judge, jury and executioner. "If Duterte is going to go through with this campaign, take them alive," he said.

"If God can forgive, why can't he?"

---

Kimberly dela Cruz contributed to this report.