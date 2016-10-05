16 now confirmed dead in China landslides following typhoon
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 5, 2016
BEIJING — The death toll from two landslides last week in southeastern China following a major typhoon has risen to 16, with searchers finding the bodies of more people reported missing.
Rescuers are still at work in Sucun village, in China's Zhejiang province, where 10 people were confirmed dead Tuesday night. Another 17 are still considered missing, even though it's been more than a week since strong rapids carrying rocks and debris swept through the village and destroyed 20 homes.
Elsewhere in Zhejiang province, authorities in Wencheng county have confirmed the death of a sixth person.
The landslides were triggered by Typhoon Megi, which lashed southeastern China and Taiwan last week with heavy rain and strong winds.
Rescuers use heavy equipment to search for people missing after a landslide in Sucun village in eastern China's Zhejiang province Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. Several people are reported dead and more are still missing after two landslides triggered by a major typhoon swept through separate villages in southeastern China, state media reported.
Chinatopix via AP
