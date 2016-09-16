Okinawa governor loses battle in base-relocation war

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga, right, walks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a memorial service last year honoring the fallen men and women of the Battle of Okinawa at Okinawa Peace Memorial Park. Okinawan courts ruled against anti-base governor Friday, Sept 16, 2016, saying his failure to retract the revocation of a landfill permit central to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma's relocation is illegal. Royce Dorman/U.S. Marine Corps

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — A three-judge Okinawan panel ruled unanimously Friday against anti-base Gov. Takeshi Onaga, saying he acted illegally in failing to retract the revocation of a landfill permit central to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma’s relocation.

Onaga, who scheduled a news conference for later in the day, originally said he would accept the ruling by the Fukuoka High Court, then appeared to backtrack. On Thursday, officials from Onaga’s Henoko lawsuit office — called the Henoko New Military Base Countermeasure Office of the Okinawa prefectural government — said they expect the case to reach the Supreme Court of Japan, regardless of the verdict. An appeal would be necessary for that to happen.

The Tokyo government sued Onaga in July over his revocation of the permit, which was granted by Onaga’s predecessor, Hirokazu Nakaima, in December 2013. The permit allows for the landfill of a portion of Oura Bay just offshore from Camp Schwab in Okinawa’s remote north for a new runway to be used by the U.S. military.

The move would then see U.S. forces relocate north from Futenma, which would be shuttered.

The relocation plan can be traced back to 1995 as furor erupted on the tiny island prefecture over the kidnapping and rape of an Okinawa girl by two Marines and a Navy corpsman. Locals demanded that Futenma, which sits on a heavily populated urban area in central Okinawa, be closed because it poses a safety risk. Tokyo and Washington agreed to the move but decided that operations should remain in Okinawa.

The issue ignited a small but vigorous protest movement that has been working to lower the burden of U.S. troops on the island ever since.

Protesters have become emboldened in recent years by crimes perpetrated by U.S. troops and by the 2014 election of Onaga, who was swept into office on promises to halt the relocation and force more American troops off island.

