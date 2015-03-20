Virginia Beach apartments demolished at site of 2012 Navy jet crash

The engine from a crashed F/A-18D Hornet is lifted by a crane from the Mayfair Mews apartment complex in Virginia Beach, Virginia on April 11, 2012. The Navy jet crashed April 6, 2012, but there were no fatalities.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Fear takes hold of Sandy Hall when a jet flies low over her home. Four years ago, one plummeted into her apartment.

She was at work April 6, 2012 when an F/A 18 Hornet crash-landed into Mayfair Mews off Birdneck Road.

It became known as the Good Friday Miracle because not only did no one die, but damage was limited to the site of the crash.

On Tuesday, heavy machinery demolished the apartment complex to make way for new condominiums and townhouses.

Birdneck Crossing will be a 55-unit condominium/townhouse development according to the site plan.

The jet crashed shortly after taking off from Oceana Naval Air Station for a training mission. It destroyed about 40 of the 64 apartments, including Hall’s. The two pilots who ejected from the aircraft suffered minor injuries. An investigation determined that a double-engine failure shortly after takeoff caused the crash.

The federal government has made payments totaling $4.1 million to 79 people whose property was damaged in the crash, and one claim for damages was still being processed, The Virginian-Pilot reported earlier this year.

After the crash, Hall moved into another unit in Mayfair Mews.

“I felt like that was home and that I needed to be there,” she said.

But she couldn’t find peace.

“It wasn’t the same at all,” she said. “Not only was I not in the same type of apartment, but I didn’t have anything that was mine; everything was new.”

The buildings that were destroyed were not rebuilt, and served as reminders to Hall and her neighbors of that fateful day.

“We just kept dealing with it, thinking that everything would get back to normal eventually,” Hall said.

In April, residents were notified by a letter left on their doors that their leases were ending July 31.

Hall moved to nearby Shadowlawn, and, most of the time, feels good about her new surroundings.

“Except when a jet flies really low,” Hall said. “It can’t not affect you after you experience something like that.”

