Navy's newest destroyer to remain in Virginia for repairs

The guided-missile destroyer Pre-Commissioning Unit Zumwalt (DDG 1000) departs from Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island on Sept. 12, 2016 following its maiden voyage from Bath Iron Works Shipyard in Bath, Maine. Haley Nace/U.S. Navy

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The Navy’s newest and most advanced destroyer is going to need repairs before it is commissioned.

The USS Zumwalt was supposed to get under way Monday for at-sea training.

But as the crew prepared for the voyage, it found a seawater leak in its propulsion system, according to Cmdr. John Perkins, a Naval Surface Forces Pacific spokesman.

The Zumwalt was supposed to be at sea for eight days. Instead, the ship will stay at Norfolk Naval Station for repairs until it heads to Baltimore a few days before its Oct. 15 commissioning.

The built-in redundancy of the ship’s propulsion plant allows it to operate with multiple engine configurations.

But the Navy determined the repairs should be completed in port prior to the ship going to sea, the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy says repairs like these aren’t uncommon in first-of-class ships soon after construction.

The Zumwalt cost about $4 billion.

It will move to its homeport in San Diego after its commissioning.

