Navy's newest destroyer to remain in Virginia for repairs
By Brock Vergakis | The Virginian-Pilot | Published: September 21, 2016
NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The Navy’s newest and most advanced destroyer is going to need repairs before it is commissioned.
The USS Zumwalt was supposed to get under way Monday for at-sea training.
But as the crew prepared for the voyage, it found a seawater leak in its propulsion system, according to Cmdr. John Perkins, a Naval Surface Forces Pacific spokesman.
The Zumwalt was supposed to be at sea for eight days. Instead, the ship will stay at Norfolk Naval Station for repairs until it heads to Baltimore a few days before its Oct. 15 commissioning.
The built-in redundancy of the ship’s propulsion plant allows it to operate with multiple engine configurations.
But the Navy determined the repairs should be completed in port prior to the ship going to sea, the Navy said in a statement.
The Navy says repairs like these aren’t uncommon in first-of-class ships soon after construction.
The Zumwalt cost about $4 billion.
It will move to its homeport in San Diego after its commissioning.
©2016 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)
Visit The Virginian-Pilot at pilotonline.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
more top news
As Russia reasserts itself, US intelligence agencies focus anew on the Kremlin
Pentagon relic from 9/11 attack displayed at Washington Dulles airport
Aid convoy attacked as Syria calls cease-fire finished
Marine Corps veteran Hugh O'Brian, famous for Wyatt Earp role, dies at 91
N. Korea flood aid is latest fallout from nuclear standoff
S. Korea questions 'serial offender' N. Korea's UN membership
from around the web