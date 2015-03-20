Navy completes installation of additional monitoring wells near Hawaiian fuel facility

HONOLULU (Tribune News Service) — The Navy has completed installation of two more groundwater monitoring wells, bringing to 12 the number of monitoring sites near the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility.

The monitoring wells were installed to check water quality and evaluate how groundwater moves in the vicinity, the Navy said in a news release today.

Concerns about the safety of Hawaii’s potable water supplies were heightened after the Navy in 2014 detected a leak of 27,000 gallons of fuel from a Red Hill tank situated atop a large aquifer.

Rear Adm. John Fuller, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, said in the news release: “As in the past, testing and independent lab results clearly indicate that all drinking water near Red Hill — including neighboring drinking water used by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply — remains safe and meets all Federal and State safe drinking water standards.”

Since 2006, the Navy has invested nearly $200 million to modernize Red Hill, the Navy said.

Navy leaders and other experts will join representatives with the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Health, Defense Logistics Agency at a hearing Oct. 6 at Moanalua Middle School to update the public.

The Navy has said that the facility’s 20 World War II-era tanks — each capable to holding 12.5 million gallons — are vital to operations at Pearl Harbor. The tanks supply fuel to Navy ships and aircraft as well as to other military services.

©2016 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Visit The Honolulu Star-Advertiser at www.staradvertiser.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

