Military leaders from 106 countries meet at US Naval War College

NEWPORT, R.I. — Senior military representatives from more than 100 countries have gathered in Rhode Island to talk about ways to address shared challenges and threats.

The U.S. chief of naval operations is hosting the 22nd International Seapower Symposium from Wednesday through Friday at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport. About 500 people from 106 countries are attending.

The college says the group includes leaders from more than half the navies in the world.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson welcomed the group Wednesday, telling them the fundamental purpose for the meeting is to communicate with each other.

He says collaboration among navies ensures their collective security and stability.

He says the group will discuss collective maritime operations, cyber security and the importance of international norms and standards, among other topics.