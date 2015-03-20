Michelle Obama to commission submarine at Conn. Navy base

Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class attack submarine Pre-Commissioning Unit Illinois salute aboard the vessel at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, during a rehearsal for the submarine's commissioning ceremony scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29.

First Lady Michelle Obama will be in Connecticut Saturday morning for the commissioning of the Navy's newest Virginia-class attack submarine, the USS Illinois.

The ceremony will take place at Naval Submarine Base New London, in Groton. The submarine was built at the nearby Electric Boat shipyard.

"USS Illinois is one of the most technologically advanced platforms in the world," Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said in a statement. "This submarine represents not only the Navy's lasting connection to the state of Illinois but also the American innovation and manufacturing skill that have given us such a powerful advantage, making us the most powerful expeditionary fighting force the world has ever known."

The Illinois is the 13th Virginia-class fast-attack submarine and only the second U.S. Navy ship to take the name. Obama, who is from Illinois, spoke at the ship's keel-laying ceremony in June 2014 in Quonset Point and christened the boat on Oct. 10, 2015, in Groton.

"All right, can I just break with protocol and say, this is really cool," she said at the keel laying.

During her 11-minute address that day, Obama said submarines played a critical role in the nation's defense.

"You're gathering crucial intelligence and taking on some of our most dangerous missions, often providing the quickest response to emerging threats around the globe," she said. "And by keeping the seas safe and free for all nations, you're fueling the engine of our global economy as well."

She delivered brief remarks at the christening before taking three whacks to break a bottle of champagne against the ship's hull.

Electric Boat delivered the $2.7 billion submarine to the U.S. Navy on Aug. 27, after nearly five and a half years of construction. It was the ninth submarine in a row to be delivered on time and on budget, said Capt. Michael Stevens, the Navy's Virginia-class program manager. The new submarines are replacing those that were built during the Cold War and are being retired.

Obama's popularity has soared this year after she gave a compelling speech at the Democratic National Convention in July. In the past few weeks she's been a top surrogate for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, campaigning on her behalf in several key swing states.

Information from the Associated Press is included in this report.

