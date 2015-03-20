Ghosts, goblins and beer at USS Salem

QUINCY, Mass. (Tribune News Service) -- The adults who are too scared to step aboard the new haunted attraction coming to the USS Salem can have a drink to take the edge off.

The city's licensing board Tuesday approved a license allowing for the sale of beer and wine next to Ghost Ship Harbor, the name of the new haunted house attraction set to debut on the USS Salem this Friday night. Organizers say Ghost Ship Harbor will be much scarier than the Haunted Ship that had been staged aboard the former Navy cruiser until recent years.

"It's like a Hollywood production," said Michael Condon, executive director of the U.S. Naval Shipbuilding Museum, the nonprofit that owns the Salem. "They just want this thing to knock people's socks off."

City Health Commissioner Andrew Scheele, chair of the licensing board, said alcohol won't be allowed on the boat, which is docked at the old Quincy shipyard next to the Fore River Bridge rotary.

Ghost Ship Harbor, run by Matthew DiRoberto of Immersive Productions of Boston and Jason Egan, who runs the Fright Dome attraction in Las Vegas, will be open every weekend and on select weeknights leading up to Halloween. For event hours, visit ghostshipharbor.com.

"We're making it a big production," DiRoberto said. "The idea is to take what they were doing before and take it to the next level."

DiRoberto said he expects about 1,000 visitors per night, and the attraction will be staffed by about 100 people. He said children 12 and under shouldn't attend, and kids 14 and under who are brave enough must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets begin at $30 per person and vary depending on the night. DiRoberto said the Ghost Ship Harbor team has agreed to donate at least $40,000 of the proceeds to the U.S. Naval Shipbuilding Museum.

