Florida county commission to decide fate of land near Navy base

PANAMA CITY (Tribune News Service) — Bay County commissioners are slated to decide Tuesday whether to force developers to buy back property from the county next to the Navy base at no loss to taxpayers or enter into a deal in which taxpayers could lose $855,000.

The commission at its 9 a.m. meeting at the Bay County Government Center, 840 W. 11th St., is scheduled to vote on tossing out a "buy provision" that would force the developers of Barefoot Palms property to pay the county back the $2.9 million it paid in May 2010 for 8.44 acres adjacent to Naval Support Activity Panama City.

County officials said at the time they bought the property so it wouldn't be developed for a townhouse community, which had already been started, and that having the land as buffer zone for the Navy base could help keep it off a closure list. Commissioners also said at the time the idea was the county would hold the property until the Navy could buy it, but that never happened.

What did happen is the state in recent years has offered significantly less for the property than what the county paid for it, and on Tuesday commissioners will be asked to vote on one of two options. One calls for entering into an agreement with the state in which it buys the property for $1.6 million, its latest appraised value of the land, and the county also would accept a donation of a small piece of Gulf-front property on Surf Drive from the Navy valued at $445,000.

The numbers show the county could be losing about $885,000 if it picks the latter option - a figure which does not include interest the county could have made if it deposited into a bank account the $2.9 million investment made on the land in 2010.

But Bay Defense Alliance President Tom Neubauer does not see it this way. He said he does not believe the county would be losing money if it accepts the state's offer to buy the Barefoot Palms property and the Navy's offer of the Gulf-front property.

As the result of having several military bases in the county, Neubauer said, the county has received millions of dollars in defense infrastructure grants in recent years that were spent on projects outside of the bases for the benefit of the county residents - everything from sidewalks to transportation improvements to intelligent traffic movement systems.

And, Neubauer said, the buffer zone to the base created by the Barefoot Palms property has helped keep the Navy base off a Base Realignment and Closure list.

"We feel like the county would be whole," he said. "The county has helped us administer the (infrastructure) grants. The case can be made that had it not been for Navy base these improvements would not have been made."

Neubauer said the property the Navy is offering the county - a 50- to 60-foot-wide piece of land on Surf Drive - could be combined with other land the county owns next to it and used for beach access and parking.

"We feel it's something that might be interesting to them in the hope to cushion the gap between the state's offer" and what county paid for Barefoot Palms, Neubauer said.

The state's offer to buy the Barefoot Palms property is valid until Jan. 31, 2017.

The commission on Tuesday is also scheduled to:

Approve an ordinance on the second and final reading that would create an eight-month moratorium on the opening of a dispensing facility for medical marijuana that Florida voters approved Nov. 8. County officials say they need time to develop rules and for the Florida Legislature to take action on the issue.

Approve a resolution establishing a Citizens Oversight Committee to evaluate expenditures made with the new half-cent sales tax county voters approved Nov. 8.

