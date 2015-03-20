Fleet Week brings out crowds for an only-in-SF celebration

Although five cities on the West Coast have Fleet Week, Saturday's celebrations had a distinctly San Francisco flair. The city celebrated with drag queens and dogs, music and ships and, of course, the Blue Angels.

"It's very special to us on a personal level, to be able to celebrate equality for our LGBT service members for the first time -- it's wonderful," said David Cruise, a spokesman for Fleet Week.

A lot has changed since the city's first Fleet Week in 1981, especially for the country's thousands of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service members. On June 30, Defense Secretary Ash Carter lifted the Pentagon's ban on transgender men and women serving in the military. And in August, San Francisco hosted a naming ceremony for the Navy's Sealift Military Command ship Harvey Milk, after the iconic gay rights advocate.

Saturday boasted Fleet Week's first ever equality celebration, #WeAreFleetWeek, at the Café, a gay nightclub in the Castro district.

Fleet Week events are expected to draw 1.2 million people, including more than 4,000 sailors, soldiers and airmen, into the city by week's end. At Pier 35, locals and tourists waited in a winding line for hours in the sun to get a chance to tour the Coast Guard Cutter Mellon and the guided-missile cruiser Mobile Bay.

The tours not only teach visitors about the ships, they also give service members a chance to see familiar craft through fresh eyes.

"The best thing is to see how excited people are, to see how it is to be new to everything," said Navy Lt. Laura Price.

But for some, waiting to tour the ships is a familiar ritual.

"We've come every year since he was born," said Julie De La Cruz, gesturing at her 12-year-old son, Isaiah.

In Duboce Park, San Francisco's drag empress Donna Sachet emceed an event showcasing the "K-9" heroes from the San Francisco Fire Department, Marines and many others. It was a fitting celebration for a city where dogs sometimes outnumber children.

But for most, the Blue Angels air show is the day's most spectacular event. The team, borrowing its name from a then-popular New York nightclub, was formed in 1946 to showcase the prowess of U.S. Navy aviation at the end of World War II, originally flying Grumman F6F-5 Hellcat fighter planes.

The Air Force's F-22 Raptor, the Canadian Air Force's CF-18, and France's Breitling Jet Team, made up of seven Aero L-39 Albatros jets, took to the skies alongside the Blue Angels and their F/A-18 Hornets on Saturday.

The Blue Angels performance is not without its critics, who say the demonstration is too dangerous in a dense urban area like San Francisco.

After the June 2 crash of a Blue Angels jet in Smyrna, Tenn., San Francisco Supervisor John Avalos called for restricting the Blue Angels' practice and performance to the airspace above the bay, barring them from flying above the city.

But for the crowds who lined the Embarcadero to watch the Angels fly, the show is worth it, the worries of officials far from their minds.

"I think people need to put it in perspective. It's not an all-the-time thing," said Alison Vance, who is in the process of joining the Navy. "It's something special."

(c) 2016 the San Francisco Chronicle. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.