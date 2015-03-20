Espionage trial for Navy officer in Virginia delayed until March

Then-Lt. Edward Lin, a native of Taiwan, discusses his journey to American citizenship at a naturalization ceremony in 2008.

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The espionage trial of a Navy officer has been delayed until March, according to the Navy.

The court-martial of Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Lin was supposed to begin this month at Norfolk Naval Station, but U.S. Fleet Forces Command says there was a need for additional pretrial hearings and for the defense to gather evidence. The court-martial is now scheduled to begin March 8 and last through March 24.

Lin faces two counts of espionage, three counts of attempted espionage and five counts of communicating defense information, among other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Navy has not said publicly what classified information it accuses Lin of providing or to which government, although Lin’s attorneys have said it is Taiwan.

Lin was born in Taiwan, and he and his family moved to the United States when he was 14. He became a naturalized citizen in 1998 and joined the Navy in 1999.

At the time of his arrest, Lin was assigned to a secretive patrol squadron in Hawaii. Authorities apprehended him at the Honolulu airport before he was about to board a flight to China.

Charging documents show military prosecutors believe Lin committed espionage in the Washington area from 2012 to 2014.

Lin served for most of that time as a staff aide to Vice Adm. Joseph Mulloy. Mulloy was serving as the deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for budget and the director of the fiscal management division, according to a Navy biography.

Mulloy is now the deputy chief of naval operations for integration of capabilities and resources.

Lin is being held at the brig in Chesapeake pending the outcome of his court-martial.

