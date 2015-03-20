Blue Angels to highlight San Francisco's annual Fleet Week celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (Tribune News Service) — There’s nothing like the chest-clenching, brain-rattling roar of jet engines overhead to get passions flowing in and around San Francisco.

The annual Blue Angels air show — igniter of giddy excitement, stern rebuke, dog howls and rooftop parties — will be the highlight of the city’s 36th annual Fleet Week.

The military pageant gets going in earnest Thursday with a parade of ships, a collection of bands and other displays of pomp that are expected to draw 1.2 million people into the city, including more than 4,000 soldiers, sailors and airmen.

When the Angels’ sleek blue F/A-18 fighter jets take off for the first time Thursday for a series of survey flights, it will mark the Bay Area’s first glimpse of the Navy’s stunt team since one of the pilots was killed in a Tennessee practice run four months ago.

The big air shows over San Francisco Bay are Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons and will feature the Breitling Jet Team, a French outfit of seven L-39C Albatros military training jets. Also performing will be the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 demonstration team and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor team, among others.

“We have the largest air show in the history of Fleet Week this year,” said David Cruise, an event spokesman.

The Blue Angels, celebrating their 70th anniversary, remain a conundrum in San Francisco, where such military displays have been a sore subject since at least the mid-1980s, when peace protesters fought to prevent the city from becoming the home port of the battleship Missouri.

This year’s show, however, created more than the usual preshow consternation.

Supervisor John Avalos threatened to block the fighter jets from flying over the bay after a June 2 crash killed Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss at an air show in Smyrna, Tenn. A Navy investigation determined Kuss was flying too fast and too low entering the first maneuver in a training run when he lost control.

The Navy has declined to answer questions about the accident other than to say that Cmdr. Frank Weisser was chosen last month to replace Kuss on the six-person team. Avalos, who had also tried to block the air show in 2007 after a crash, eventually decided not to introduce a resolution banning the Angels.

“After getting a bunch of jingoistic and homophobic tweets and texts from right or wrong military types, including a handful of threats, I’ve decided not to subject my colleagues to a circus of hate,” Avalos said in a text this week.

Eardrum sanctity and military marketing aren’t the only concerns critics have about the waterfront shindig — which stands as a can’t-miss occasion for others due to their pride in the armed forces or their simple love of the air shows.

The annual procession of ships through the Golden Gate could disrupt the comings and goings of humpback and blue whales, which have been congregating in large numbers off the coast and in San Francisco Bay, said Mary Jane Schramm, a spokeswoman for the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary.

“We have had extraordinarily high numbers of whales this entire year in near-shore water — mostly humpbacks and blues, which are the species we normally see this time of year,” Schramm said. “Our concern is that there are now additional ships coming into the bay ... and they are all going through whale territory.”

Even without Fleet Week, she noted, more whales than ever are getting hit by ships.

The health of the sea lions at Pier 39 isn’t as much of a concern, said Jeff Boehm, the executive director of the Marine Mammal Center in the Marin Headlands.

“The sea lions at Pier 39 are some of the most urbanized sea lions on the West Coast,” he said. “I’m going to bet that they take it more or less in stride.”

Cruise said Fleet Week organizers have reached out to city supervisors and bay environmentalists and plan to follow up on all noise complaints, but have generally found that very few people have issues.

“The reality is that San Francisco overwhelmingly supports the Navy Blue Angels,” Cruise said. “Over 1.2 million people come into the city for Fleet Week. The bottom line is, it’s an incredibly safe program and it’s a great show.”

